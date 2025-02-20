AAI approves construction of Purnea airport's terminal building

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has approved the construction of the terminal building of Purnea airport, marking a significant milestone in Bihar's civil aviation landscape, a state government statement said on Thursday.

The terminal building of the Purnea airport will be ready in four months, it said.

The statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department of the state government said, "The AAI has approved the construction of the terminal building, bringing Bihar closer to having another new airport." "As per the tender issued by AAI, the terminal building at Purnea airport will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 33.99 crore, which is 23 per cent less than the earlier estimate of Rs. 44.15 crore. The tender process was conducted in two phases. The selection of the final agency is now in its concluding stage, after which construction will begin," it added.

The Purnea airport will feature modern amenities, it said.

"The architectural design for this airport has already been prepared by AAI. The airport will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, designed to accommodate passenger traffic for the next 30 to 40 years. It will feature five aerobridges, ensuring enhanced passenger connectivity and convenience," it added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during the third phase of his Pragati Yatra, had visited Purnea, where he announced development projects worth Rs 581 crore and reviewed the progress of the airport there, it said.

Highlighting the need for swift action, he had instructed officials to expedite the work.

"Following his directives, the AAI has now approved the construction of the terminal building, bringing Bihar closer to having another new airport. To facilitate the early commencement of flight operations, an interim terminal will be constructed based on the porta concept. The AAI has appointed a deputy general manager (engineering) as the project in-charge and has instructed the contractor to complete the work at the earliest," the statement said.

The construction of the terminal at Purnea airport marks a significant milestone in improving air connectivity for the Seemanchal and Kosi regions, it said.

Additionally, it will provide a direct air link to West Bengal, Jharkhand, and even Nepal. Once the interim terminal is completed, flight operations will commence soon after, bringing immense convenience to local travellers and fostering economic growth in the region, the statement added. PTI PKD ACD