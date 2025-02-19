AAI employees taking part in 1,260-km relay cycling expedition from Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday said a relay cycling expedition is underway in which its employees are taking part to cover a total distance of 1,260 kilometres across West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The expedition, which was flagged off on Tuesday is organised by the AAI’s eastern Regional Sports Control Board and will take place in four legs, covering Kolkata, Durgapur, Ranchi, Deoghar and Bagdogra, before concluding on March 9.

With 15 cyclists from different stations participating in each leg, the expedition aims to promote fitness, endurance, and teamwork, while spreading awareness about environmental sustainability, an AAI spokesperson said.

This initiative is part of AAI’s commitment to sports promotion and environmental consciousness, encouraging individuals to embrace cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transport, the spokesperson said.

The 15 cyclists, all AAI employees from various regions, who started from Kolkata on Tuesday, will reach Durgapur and from there another group will move towards Ranchi. This is how the relay cycling expedition carries on till Bagdogra.

At the flag-off, AAI Eastern region’s Regional Executive Director Nivedita Dubey highlighted the significance of environmental responsibility and the need to adopt sustainable practices.

“This cycling expedition is not just about fitness; it is a reminder of our collective duty to protect the environment. By choosing eco-friendly modes of transport, we contribute to cleaner air and a healthier future. I encourage everyone to embrace sustainable habits in their daily lives and be a part of the change we wish to see,” Dubey said. PTI SBN NN