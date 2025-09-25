AAI, ICAO sign pact for technical study for airport development in India

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will lead a technical study that will look at ways to develop airports as centres of economic development through the creation of aerotropolises and aerocities.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the ICAO have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 42nd ICAO General Assembly in Canada's Montreal.

The MoU is for conducting an ICAO-led technical study to advise the AAI in particular and the Indian aviation sector in general, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X on Thursday.

"The study aims to focus on making airports' growth in India more harmonious with their surroundings, paving way for establishing airports as centres of economic development through creation aerotropolis/aerocity," he said.

On August 30, Naidu said the government will carry out a study with the assistance of the ICAO to look into solutions that can address issues related to height restrictions for buildings around airports. PTI RAM RC