AAI initiates process to revive Kailashahar airport in Tripura

Agartala, May 27 (PTI) The AAI has initiated a process to revive the now-defunct Kailashahar airport in Tripura's Unakoti district, an official said on Tuesday.

Following a request from the state government for the revival of the facility, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Northeast, Regional Executive Director M Raju Krishore, accompanied by MBB Airport (Agartala) Director K C Meena, on Monday visited Kailashahar airport to take stock of the ground situation.

"Following the state government's request and the Civil Aviation Ministry's instruction, AAI, Northeast, regional executive director visited Kailashahar airport on Monday to see the infrastructure, land availability and visibility condition," Meena told PTI.

The Kailashahar airport, strategically located in Unakoti district, has remained defunct for over 30 years.

The airport played a key role during the India-Pakistan war in 1971 as the Indian Air Force carried out missions and surveillance, another official said.

"We have given two options for land to the state government before pushing the revival plan of the airport. Currently, the airport has a runway of only 1000 metres, which is not feasible even for operating an ATR. The small-sized plane, which carries 16 or 19 passengers, will not be made available all the time, and safety is also a concern," he said.

Meena said the AAI has "sought land, measuring either 75 acres or 205 acres" to develop the defunct airport, and will prepare a revival plan on the availability of land arranged by the state".

Earlier, senior Congress MLA Birajit Sinha strongly demanded the revival of the airport at the earliest. PTI PS BDC