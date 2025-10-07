AAI officials visit site for proposed airport in Beed

Beed, Oct 7 (PTI) Officials from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) visited and inspected the proposed airport site in Beed district, an official said on Tuesday.

The teams on Monday conducted a detailed review of the site selected by the district administration at Kamkheda in Beed tehsil, the official said.

According to officials, more than 200 acres of state government land were available for the proposed airport, and the land gradient and geographical conditions were conducive to airport construction.

Coordination with the local administration will be prioritised to accelerate the project, they said.

Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke, who was present during the visit, said, "The airport project will accelerate the development of Beed district and boost investment opportunities. All departments have begun working together towards this goal." PTI COR ARU