AAI to observe Yatri Sewa Diwas at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna

Patna, Sep 16 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will observe Yatri Sewa Diwas at Jay Prakash Narayan International (JPNI) Airport in Patna on Wednesday, officials said.

"In line with the directives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and AAI Headquarters, the initiative is aimed at strengthening passenger services, promoting community engagement, and highlighting cultural values," a statement issued by AAI said.

According to officials, the day-long programme will include a series of passenger-centric, social activities. Passengers will be welcomed with a traditional tika. Folk dance performances of Jhijhiya and Kajri will be staged at the arrival hall. A tree plantation drive under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ will also be conducted.

Airport Director of JPNI Airport, Krishan Mohan Nehra, said, "Yatri Sewa Diwas is an opportunity to reaffirm our responsibility towards passengers, ensuring a safe, smooth, and culturally enriching journey experience." PTI SKS RG