AAIB begins probe into IndiaOne Air crash landing in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) A team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Sunday began probing the emergency crash landing of a small aircraft near Rourkela in Odisha, a senior official said.

At least six people, including two pilots, were injured when a nine-seater IndiaOne Air plane made a forced landing in an open area near Kansor on Saturday afternoon.

Teams from the AAIB and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) visited the accident site to assess the situation, including rescue operations, medical response and safety measures, in coordination with the district administration and police, the state Directorate of Aviation said in a statement.

“All arrangements have been made on priority, and the state government is in close coordination with the DGCA, AAIB and the concerned airline to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols,” it said.

Sundargarh Collector Subhankar Mohapatra said the AAIB team would submit its findings after completing the investigation.

“After completion of the investigation, the AAIB team will submit its report to the concerned authority,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is closely monitoring the situation and has directed all concerned departments to extend full medical, logistical and administrative support to the passengers, pilots and investigating authorities, the statement said.

A control room has also been set up at the Directorate of Civil Aviation for effective coordination and dissemination of information.

Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department, Usha Padhee, said the AAIB team carried out an aerial survey of the crash site using a state government chopper and later conducted a ground inspection.

“The state government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the investigation, which is being carried out as per DGCA guidelines and standard operating procedures,” she said.

According to the DGCA, the Cessna Grand Caravan 208B aircraft had departed Bhubaneswar on Saturday afternoon with two pilots and four passengers on board. The crew declared a ‘Mayday’ to Rourkela Air Traffic Control and made a forced landing at around 1.20 pm.

IndiaOne Air said operations on the Jeypore and Rourkela sectors remain normal.

The state Directorate of Aviation said the condition of all six injured persons, including two women and the two pilots, was stable. Two injured passengers were airlifted to Mumbai for advanced treatment at their request and are “stable and out of danger”, it said.

The remaining four injured — the two pilots and two passengers — are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rourkela and are under medical supervision. A team of state-level medical experts is in touch with the hospital and monitoring the situation, the statement added.