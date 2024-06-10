AAI’s safety management system training programme underway in Kolkata

Kolkata, June 10 (PTI) AAI’s aviation safety directorate is conducting a five-day pan-India safety management system training programme for safety managers at the regional headquarters here from June 10 to 14, an official statement said on Monday.

The objective of this training is to ensure safe aircraft operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport and other regional airports managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The AAI considers safety to be one of its core business functions, the statement said.

The programme was inaugurated by HS Biswas, officiating regional executive director of the eastern region, and Pravat Ranjan Beuria, airport director of NSCBI airport, Kolkata, in the presence of other senior officials of AAI.

A total of 27 officers are participating in the programme, the statement added. PTI SBN MNB