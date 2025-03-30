'Aaj se thoda kam' campaign launched in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Mar 30 (Language) The Uttarakhand government on Sunday launched a health campaign spreading among the public the virtues of a frugal diet ahead of the Chardham Yatra.

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said the main objective of the 'Aaj se thoda kam' campaign is to control excess salt, sugar, and fat in food to prevent the onset of such conditions as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

He said under the initiative, restaurants and eateries will be encouraged to prepare healthy dishes. Banners, posters and digital media will be leveraged to spread the word about the campaign.

The secretary said the department has also launched the 'Re-purpose Used Cooking Oil' (RUCO) initiative to help reduce the use of re-used oil.

Under the initiative, the used oil will be collected and recycled into biodiesel, go into the making of soap and other non-food products, he said.

The health secretary said that to ensure food safety, the administration has also formulated a 'Triple E' (Educate, Enforce, Establish) strategy, which includes educating food businessmen and the general public about the ill effects of used oil, strictly enforcing food safety compliance, and disposal of used oil.

"It is the priority of the government to provide safe and nutritious food to the devotees on the Chardham Yatra. Initiatives like 'Aaj se thoda kam' and 'RUCO' will not only ensure health safety but will also help in environmental protection," he said, according to a statement.

Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi said food safety standards will be strictly enforced on the Chardham Yatra route.

"We are committed to providing healthy and hygienic food to pilgrims and tourists. Every food businessman has to ensure that they follow the standards of hygiene and food safety," he said.

This Chardham Yatra will start with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri on April 30. PTI DPT NB VN VN