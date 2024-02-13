Farmers Protest: Aaj Tak reporter Satender Chauhan hit by 'rubber pellete' at Shambhu border

Advertisment

Aaj Tak reporter Satender Chauhan hit by a 'rubber pellet' at Shambhu border while covering farmers protest.

Chauhan could be heard in the video saying 'goli lag gayi' but the channel confirmed that it was a rubber pellet.

First, the Haryana Police hurled tear gas shells at farmers who tried to break barricades set up at the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala as farmers demanding a law on minimum support price marched toward Delhi.

The Haryana Police hurled tear gas shells when a group of youth, who were part of the farmers' 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, tried to break barricades set up at the Shambhu border in Ambala, officials said.

When a few youths broke an iron barricade and tried to throw it off the Ghaggar River bridge, the police lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells.

They also used a drone later on to drop a tear gas shell.

As the situation went out of control, Haryana police fired 'rubber pellets', one of which hit Chauhan who was reporting from the ground.

The farmers decided to begin their march after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, on Monday evening remained inconclusive.