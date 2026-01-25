Aajeevika Mission has turned into revolution, mass movement: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Aajeevika Mission is not just a scheme but has become a "revolution" and a "mass movement", Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said as he felicitated over 400 Lakhpati Didis, PMAY-G beneficiaries and SHG leaders for their leadership.

The minister was speaking at an event in Delhi, which was attended by Lakhpati Didis, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries and self-help group (SHG) Didis of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) from across the country.

The attendees have arrived in the national capital to be present at the Republic Day parade.

Chouhan lauded their work and determination as he felicitated them in recognition of their leadership and contribution towards strengthening rural livelihoods, community institutions and inclusive development in pursuit of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"The Aajeevika Mission has evolved from being a welfare scheme to a revolution and a mass movement, not only empowering women economically but also breaking social barriers that held them back," Chouhan said.

The minister praised the women SHG workers for their role in transforming rural livelihoods and said they have proved that they are empowered "in the true sense". He said women associated with self-help groups have demonstrated extraordinary capabilities and have become symbols of economic and social strength.

"Today, around 10 crore women are connected with self-help groups. The prime minister has set a target of making three crore women 'Lakhpati Didis'. This target is a guiding mantra for us, and we will achieve it very soon," he said.

Lakhpati Didi is a woman member of a self-help group whose annual household income is at least Rs one lakh.

To promote women entrepreneurship, the Rural Development Ministry has developed an end-to-end online loan system that will enable women SHG members to apply digitally for loans from any bank, with approvals and disbursements carried out online, Chouhan said.

He further said the initiative would prove to be a milestone in improving access to institutional finance for women entrepreneurs and advancing the goal of a digitally empowered India.

Chouhan also said that while SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Melas are currently organised in limited numbers, their impact is significant. Such fairs would be organised across the country to provide wider market access for products made by the women-led self-help groups, according to the minister.

As part of the Republic Day 2026 celebrations, the Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, is facilitating the participation of over 400 'nation's special guests' under DAY-NRLM and PMAY-G schemes, including women SHG members, PMAY-G beneficiaries and Lakhpati Didis with their spouses.

On January 26, the special guests will attend the parade at Kartavya Path, followed by heritage visits to Qutub Minar, Sunder Nursery and Humayun's Tomb the next day.