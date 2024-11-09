Aakansha Haat 2024 will empower women entrepreneurs across UP: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Aakansha Haat 2024 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Saturday and said it will play a crucial role in preserving culture and inspiring the younger generation.

Advertisment

"This initiative will empower women entrepreneurs across Uttar Pradesh, offering them valuable skills, fresh ideas and opportunities to expand their businesses on a larger scale. The event is an important step towards promoting women entrepreneurship in the state and providing a platform to self-help groups (SHGs) to showcase their creativity and products," he said.

Adityanath said Aakansha Haat 2024 is being organized with the efforts of Aakansha Samiti of Uttar Pradesh which is active in all 75 districts of the state and is committed to making women self-reliant, the UP government said in a statement.

"The Aakansha Samiti's initiative for the economic empowerment of women is commendable. This event will not only promote women entrepreneurship but also help local products gain recognition at national and international levels," he said.

Advertisment

The Aakansha Samiti, a developing body of the Indian Administrative Service Officers' Wives Association (IASOWA) of Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of women in the state. The committee, working in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aims to provide economic opportunities to women in self-employment and self-help groups, the statement added.

Through Aakansha Haat 2024, it offers women a platform to showcase their products, skills and crafts, helping them strengthen their families and communities economically.

"Products from various states of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, are also being showcased through Akanksha Haat, which will provide an opportunity for cultural and economic exchange," Adityanath added.

Advertisment

The chief minister also highlighted Aakansha Haat as a significant platform for the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

He stated that women's self-help groups could enhance the quality, packaging and marketing of local products through ODOP.

"This event will not only empower local enterprises, but will also help the products under ODOP gain recognition in both national and international markets," he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath said that there was once a perception about Uttar Pradesh that nothing could be accomplished here. However, the success of the state's International Trade Show in Noida and Greater Noida last year changed that narrative.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Women Commission chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan, Agriculture Production Commissioner Monica Garg, Aakanksha Committee Chairperson Rashmi Singh and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. PTI NAV AS AS