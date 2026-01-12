AAMSU urge ECI to include names in NRC in final electoral rolls

Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) The All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) on Monday urged the EC to include the persons in the final voters list, whose names are feature on the NRC.

The organisation also said that the poll panel should not remove from the electoral rolls name of those voters who have been excluded in the NRC, till they exhaust all legal remedies available to them.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of Indian citizens residing in Assam, was released in 2019 by excluding 19,06,657 people. However, it has not been notified by the Registrar General of India, leaving the controversial document without any official validity.

In a memorandum submitted to the EC, the AAMSU pointed out that Assam is the only state in the country to have carried out the NRC exercise and if those whose names have been included are not there in the final electoral rolls, the very purpose of the exercise will be defeated.

The signatories, including AAMSU president Imtiaz Hussan and general secretary Minnatul Islam, alleged that there were certain anomalies and discrepancies in the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls, and the EC should look into the matter.

They alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with leaders of the ruling party, made several remarks regarding deletion of names of persons evicted from land which is not permissible under law.

The AAMSU also alleged that certain officials are depriving genuine applicants, particularly land evicted victims from submitting Form 8, which is required to apply for modifications of electoral rolls such as shifting of residence.

The leaders urged the EC to restrain the chief minister and BJP leaders from interfering in the process of Special Revision by public statements and other activities.

The students' body sought directions to all officials for rejecting bulk objections without calling the persons for hearing and without harassing them.

The leaders also urged the EC to direct all officials to ensure free and fair Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

The Special Revision in Assam's draft electoral rolls, conducted ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, has recorded a total electorate of 2,51,09,754, excluding doubtful voters, with 10,56,291 names deleted due to deaths, location shifting and multiple entries.

The SR is aimed to prepare an error free electoral roll by facilitating enrolment of eligible un-enrolled electors, correction of clerical errors in such as name, age, address, etc, removing names of deceased persons, shifting of electors, identifying and deleting multiple entries where a single elector is registered in more than polling station or constituency.

After the publication of the Integrated Draft Roll on December 27, the filing of claims and objections has started, and the final voters list will be published on February 10. PTI DG NN