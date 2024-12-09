AAP a sinking ship, Kejriwal, Atishi may also desert their seats like Sisodia: BJP

New Delhi, Dec (PTI) The BJP Monday called the AAP as a "sinking ship" over its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls revealing a series of fresh names from several constituencies.

Sisodia, the sitting MLA from Patparganj constituency seat in East Delhi, was given a ticket by the AAP from Jangpura seat.

"The shift by Sisodia shows that the AAP is a sinking ship and the party is scared. Kejriwal and Atishi whose names are yet to be announced by the AAP, will also run away from their New Delhi and Kalkaji seats like Sisodia did," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a press conference.

He also speculated that Kejriwal might contest the polls from Matiamahal seat — considered the safest for the Aam Aadmi Party.

"You may soon see him him exchanging pleasantries and greetings there," he said.

Sachdeva alleged that Sisodia was forced to leave Patparganj because he did nothing there in his last two terms as MLA.

"Changing candidates on the seats will not change anything and the AAP will have to face the consequences of its corruption and loot in Delhi. The party which was born out of corruption issue will be finished over the same issue," Sachdeva charged.

He also attacked former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal saying he gave tickets to sons of sitting MLAs from Chandni Chowk and Krishna Nagar, despite claiming to be against "Parivarvad." The party has changed nearly 50 per cent of its sitting MLAs in the list of 31 candidates announced so far.

Union minister Harsh Malhotra termed the AAP a sinking ship, and attacked Sisodia saying despite his claim to give the city a "world class education model," he was forced to change constituencies.

Malhotra said the AAP denied tickets to senior leaders like Ram Niwas Goel and Dilip Pandey, preferring "rejected" leaders of other parties over them.

"This shows that the AAP now does not even have confidence in its senior leaders and its possible that Kejriwal and Atishi too will shift from the seats they represent currently," he said.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February next year.

The BJP, which suffered a rout by the AAP in 2015 and 2020 polls, is confident of upstaging the Kejriwal-led outfit and form a government in Delhi after more than 25 years. PTI VIT VIT VN VN