AAP accepts Delhi CM's challenge for public debate on governance record

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said it has accepted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's challenge for a public debate on the work done during her tenure and that of previous governments.

While unveiling the drainage master plan earlier in the day, Gupta said she began by visiting nallahs and legacy waterlogging points.

"We have great teamwork; we do not work from air-conditioned rooms," she said.

The chief minister alleged that previous governments had failed to find solutions to the city's sewer and drainage problems. "They were only interested in giving lollipops," she said.

"I challenge the previous chief minister to come and talk to me about Delhi. They were here for 11 years, and I have been the chief minister for six months. They can come and talk to me about any subject related to Delhi. I guarantee I would know more about the problems and give them more information in return," she added.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said Gupta had not inaugurated a drainage project, but only a drainage master plan.

"During this, she claimed that previous governments did no work on the issue of waterlogging and drainage. After that, she challenged the previous government, saying they should come and speak with her about what work was done in 10 years compared to the eight months of her own tenure," he said.

Welcoming the challenge, the former Delhi minister said they are thankful to Gupta for giving the people of Delhi a platform where the work of the previous government can be debated and compared with that of the BJP government.

"She wants to hold a public debate, and I wholeheartedly welcome this challenge. The Aam Aadmi Party accepts her challenge," he added.

Calling for concrete steps, Bharadwaj said he wanted Gupta and the BJP to announce the time and place as soon as possible.

"Wherever they say, we are ready to come and debate on this subject. We are ready for a discussion, and it is very important for democracy that such issues can be discussed and debated," he said.