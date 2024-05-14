AAP accepts Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: A day after Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA, Bibhav on his instructions, Aam Aadmi Party put the incident on record at a press conference on Tuesday,

"Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognisance of the matter, and he will take appropriate action," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

However, Singh did not answer the questions being raised about how a sacked PA of CM can assault a Rajya Sabha MP on his own.

This is a big cover-up exercise by the Aam Aadmi Party after Kejriwal unleashed a PA to assault the Member of Parliament and it is being done in view of ongoing elections, said a BJP leader.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence.