AAP accuses BJP govt of halting 'farishtey' scheme

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The AAP on Sunday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of discontinuing the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, which provided free medical treatment to road accident victims in private hospitals.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi AAP chief and former health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the initiative, launched by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, had saved thousands of lives but was now being halted.

"How can someone stop such a good scheme that saves lives? The BJP government has removed it from the budget," Bharadwaj said.

Introduced in 2017 under then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the scheme covered the entire treatment cost of accident victims in private hospitals, encouraging bystanders to assist them without fear of financial burden. According to the AAP, more than 10,000 lives were saved under the initiative.

Bharadwaj claimed that even during his tenure as health minister, officials appointed by the Lieutenant Governor attempted to halt the scheme. The AAP had to approach the Supreme Court, after which funds were released to continue the initiative, he said.

"The BJP failed to stop this scheme through the LG, but now, after coming to power, they have shut it down completely," he alleged.

The Delhi government, in its 2025-26 budget presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, allocated Rs 12,893 crore for the health sector, prioritising Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the establishment of two new medical colleges, and the addition of 16,186 hospital beds. PTI MHS RHL