AAP accuses BJP of 'fearing' Delhi CM Kejriwal, wanting to put him behind bars in 'fake' case

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A day after the BJP registered massive victories in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the AAP on Monday accused the saffron party of "fearing" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wanting to put him behind bars in a "fake" case.

The AAP is running the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign, which was launched on December 1.

Under the campaign, AAP leaders and volunteers are going door to door across the city and asking people if Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister or run the government from jail if arrested in the alleged liquor scam case.

"The BJP wants to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in false cases because they fear him. They cannot defeat Kejriwal in the Delhi elections, so they want to destabilise the AAP government by trapping him in false cases," senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said during a campaign in the Kalkaji area.

The AAP is working to bring the "dark truth" of the BJP's "conspiracies" to the people of Delhi through the campaign. It is also seeking to gauge their opinion on whether Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister or run the government from jail if arrested in a fake case, said a party statement.

"Under this campaign, party workers are distributing leaflets to every household, informing them about how AAP leaders are being trapped in baseless and false cases at the whims of the BJP's conspiracies," Bharadwaj said.

The people of Delhi gave a majority to Kejriwal to run the city government and that is why the AAP is going to them know their opinion, he said.

"The opinions of the people are being recorded in a register and the data is being gathered from across Delhi. We are receiving immense support from the people of Delhi," he said.

After the campaign concludes on December 20, all the responses will be presented before Kejriwal for a call on the issue, said the statement.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The chief minister did not appear before the central agency, claiming that its summons was "illegal and politically motivated". PTI VIT SZM