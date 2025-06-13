AAP accuses BJP of 'misgovernance' in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The AAP on Friday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of delivering “misgovernance” in the form of fee hikes, slum demolitions, rising electricity charges and prolonged power cuts.

There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government or the BJP on the allegations.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government has "failed" every section of the society in just four months of rule.

“The BJP seems determined to make life difficult for every citizen. First came private school fee hikes, then bulldozers over jhuggis and now a 10.5 per cent PPAC hike in electricity bills amid a scorching summer,” he said.

Bharadwaj said the BJP leaders had slammed the then Delhi government in 2024 for an 8 per cent Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) hike, calling it corruption.

“If an 8 per cent hike made Kejriwal a thief, what does a 10.5 per cent hike under the BJP make them? Will they now call themselves ‘mahachors’?” he asked.

The AAP leader also criticised the BJP for not fulfilling its promise to remove pension charges from power bills.

“The BJP leaders had publicly declared pension charges unjust. Four months into their government, why are those 8 per cent charges still burdening people?” he questioned.

Bharadwaj further said Delhi is witnessing a return to inverter days.

“In Chhatarpur, power was cut from 8 pm to 10 am — a 14-hour blackout. In areas like Greater Kailash, the residents who didn’t need inverters for 10 years are now buying them just to run a fan. This is the reality under the BJP,” he added. PTI MHS AS AS