AAP accuses BJP of submitting bulk applications to delete names of over 22,000 voters

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was submitting bulk applications to election authorities for removal of voter names from the electoral rolls in seven assembly seats in Delhi as it feared defeat in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a press conference here with Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Sisodia claimed, "When the BJP is unable to stop Arvind Kejriwal and defeat him in elections, the BJP is trying to win by other means." He alleged that the BJP members and supporters submitted mass applications to delete the names of over 22,000 voters from the electoral rolls.

"This is a concerning issue which exposes how over 22,000 voters are being deleted -- a potential conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP. The fact that the Election Commission is considering these applications is even more dangerous.

"The BJP may have felt that they would lose in this constituency and don't have enough supporters there which is why they are engaging in this voter deletion strategy," the former deputy chief minister of Delhi said.

Responding to the accusations, the Delhi BJP said AAP is looking for excuses to cover up its defeat in the upcoming elections, and the campaign to get illegal voter names removed will continue.

Listing the names of the seven constituencies and providing details of the "fraudulent" applications received, Chadha said, "We found that people connected with the party have submitted the maximum number of applications for voter deletion.

"This raises the question: Why is it necessary to remove these names just two months before the elections? Who is behind this bulk deletion? There is a rule that one person cannot submit applications for deletion of more than 10 voters in a day," he added.

Applications were filed to delete 7,055 votes in Janakpuri, 3,861 in Karawal Nagar, 4,016 in Tughlakabad, 1,641 in Palam, 534 in Mustafabad, 637 in Hari Nagar, and 1,274 in Rajouri Garden, Chadha claimed.

The AAP MP claimed individuals who submitted these applications were either members of the BJP or its supporters.

Sharing details of the BJP functionaries, the AAP MP said, “When we conducted a preliminary investigation to identify these individuals, their association with the BJP became evident.

"For example, in Janakpuri, Mahinder Kumar Malik filed 194 applications, and another individual, Prince Garg, submitted 50 applications. Both are connected to the BJP, as seen in their membership details. Similarly, in Janakpuri, Hari Sharma’s case is identical, as he also has BJP links.” Chadha added that in Mustafabad, Rajkumar, who filed 534 applications, can be seen in pictures with BJP leaders.

"These individuals are either directly or indirectly associated with the BJP. They may be working in BJP offices on payrolls, serving as their supporters, workers, or office bearers," he alleged.

The AAP leaders accused the BJP of targeting voters who are not aligned with their party and attempting to disenfranchise them through false claims.

They claimed these voters have been residing at their addresses for years and accused the BJP of attempting to prevent them from exercising their franchise.

A delegation of AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission on Wednesday to raise the issue.

The BJP has been accusing AAP of facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, as voters during its tenure.

The issue of illegal immigrants has gained traction in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year. AAP is eying a third consecutive term while the BJP aims to regain power in the capital after 25 years. PTI SJJ MHS RT