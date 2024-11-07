AAP accuses BJP of using police, DDA to stop Purvanchalis from celebrating Chhath

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti on Thursday accused the BJP of using the police and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop Purvanchalis from celebrating Chhath Puja in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Malviya Nagar accused the BJP of preventing devotees from Hauz Khas village from celebrating the festival at a park where it used to be observed for many years.

"The anti-Purvanchali face of the BJP has been exposed after it stopped people from the Hauz Khas village from celebrating Chhath at the place where it used to be held for many years by using the police and the DDA," Bharti alleged.

No immediate reaction to Bharti's allegations has come from the saffron camp.

The AAP leader also alleged that the BJP has filed an FIR against the devotees citing that the place where Chhath celebrations were held is a protected forest land.

"The BJP has not only stopped the people from celebrating the festival, they have also filed an FIR against them citing that the park is part of a protected forest land," Bharti said.

The accusations follow previous confrontations between the AAP and the BJP over the preparations at the Chhath Ghats.

Chhath Puja has gained prominence in the national capital as it is a significant event for Delhi’s Purvanchali community, which consists of Bhojpuri-speaking residents from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The community makes up for nearly 30-40 per cent of the electorate in Delhi where Assembly elections are due early next year. PTI MHS ARI