AAP accuses Delhi BJP MLA of threatening people to gather crowds for trauma centre inauguration

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The AAP on Friday accused BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan of threatening people to arrange crowds for the inauguration of a trauma centre, a charge the Mangolpuri legislator dismissed as baseless.

The opposition party also shared a purported video of the incident on its official X handle.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement that in the video, the BJP MLA is seen allegedly threatening to "demolish" the market if the locals did not arrange crowds for the inauguration of the trauma centre at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

"People of Delhi are angry with the BJP and now crowds are being gathered through threats and intimidation," the AAP leader said.

The Sanjay Gandhi Trauma Centre was built by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and a video of him inspecting it in 2023 is already in the public domain, Bharadwaj said.

Chauhan rubbished the AAP's charge as "baseless" and said that the trauma centre in his constituency was to be inaugurated virtually by the chief minister.

"I don't know what video they have shared on social media and its context but they are trying to malign my image," the five-time MLA from Mangolpuri said.