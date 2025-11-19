AAP accuses Delhi govt of 'credit theft', says CM Rekha Gupta claimed credit for Delhi HC order

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the BJP government of "credit theft", alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed credit for a Delhi High Court order directing electricity connections to properties booked by the MCD.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP government "hid the court's ruling" and issued a release projecting it as the CM's decision. He alleged BJP leaders, including Manoj Tiwari and Virendra Sachdeva, congratulated the CM "for a decision she never made".

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Bharadwaj of spreading lies and bluffs on every administrative matter.

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government is setting new records of 'farziwada'.

"Arvind Kejriwal's government purchased buses and CM Rekha Gupta now wants to take credit. Arvind Kejriwal built Mohalla Clinics and dispensaries and the BJP CM wants to replace the boards," he charged.

Calling it the BJP's "biggest fraud yet", he said, "This order belongs to Delhi High Court Judge Mini Pushkarna, not to the chief minister." He said the Power Department's November 17 order "deliberately hid the court's decision".

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged the BJP-run MCD had "turned booked buildings into its biggest corruption" and denied electricity to those who did not pay bribes. "Now, when the Delhi High Court issued a decision in favour of Delhi's people, the BJP is trying to take credit for that as well," he said.

The Delhi BJP said Bharadwaj made a "derogatory" remark about Chief Minister Gupta.

Had Bhardwaj read point number two of the Power Department's order dated November 17, he would have clearly seen that it states: the government, understanding the recent "judgment" and on the advice of the Law Department, directs the power DISCOMS to provide electricity connections to all booked properties, Kapoor added. PTI SLB MNK MNK