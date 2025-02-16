AAP accuses govt of trying to cover up stampede at New Delhi rail station

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday demanded adequate compensation for the victims of the stampede at New Delhi railway station as it accused the government of trying to cover up the incident that claimed 18 lives and rendered several injured.

At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, citing witnesses, alleged an announcement of platform change for trains was the reason behind the stampede.

"It is being said that an announcement was made about a train's platform change from 12 to 14. That was also the cause of the stampede. Was railways not aware that such an announcement may cause a stampede?" Singh posed.

The senior AAP leader slammed the BJP government accusing it of trying to cover up the incident. Some people are claiming that the number of dead was more than what has been announced officially, he said.

"They are trying to deny that such an incident happened. How long will the government's tendency of dilly-dallying and insensitivity will continue? When will the government and the Railway minister's responsibility be fixed, asked Singh, citing various rail-related accidents.

The Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said that at the time of the incident, the Patna-bound Magadh Express was standing at platform number 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was stationed at platform number 15.

"Some people who were coming down from the footover bridge towards platform numbers 14 and 15 using stairs slipped and fell on others," he said, citing the cause of the stampede.

Extending the Aam Aadmi Party's condolences to the families of the deceased, Singh demanded adequate compensation for the affected persons and fixing the railways minister's responsibility in the incident. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD