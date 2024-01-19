AAP accuses MCD commissioner of halting de-sealing work

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday accused MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti of not complying with court orders to de-seal shops that were sealed by the corporation over alleged land use violations.

The party in a statement said the MCD commissioner, "acting under the influence of the BJP-led central government", has refused to de-seal the shops despite the judicial committee's orders and a resolution passed in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House.

The process of de-sealing of shops at local shopping centres across the capital was slated to start from Friday in accordance with a private member's resolution passed in the House that directed the executive wing to initiate the de-sealing from January 19.

According to an MCD source, the process is unlikely to begin before January 29, when the court will hear the matter.

Thousands of shops have been sealed by the MCD since 2017 for violating commercial property land use norms based on the recommendation of the Supreme Court's monitoring committee.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi's Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that on December 18, last year, the judicial committee of the Supreme Court declared sealing unlawful and ordered that conversion charges cannot be levied on shops built on commercial land.

"The AAP government of the MCD passed a resolution in the House to de-seal the shops. However, the MCD commissioner is refusing to comply with the orders," Bharadwaj said in a joint press conference at the party headquarters accusing the BJP-led Centre of influencing the MCD commissioner.

Delhi minister Atishi said the AAP government of the MCD stands by the traders, and they will continue to fight for their rights.

The AAP leaders held a joint press conference to address the issue of de-sealing of shops in Delhi that have remained shut since 2017 impacting the livelihood of many traders.

Shops and restaurants were sealed in several market of Delhi in a drive by the MCD against land use rule violations. The sealing drive took place in Defence Colony, Rajinder Nagar, GK, Green Park, Hauz Khas, and South Extension after the Supreme Court had constituted a monitoring committee that recommended sealing of the shops.

Later, the Supreme Court constituted a judicial committee concerning the issues of sealing and de-sealing after the traders approached the court.

The judicial committee comprised two judges -- Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice G.S. Sistani -- who have been hearing the case from 2022 to 2023.

According to Bharadwaj, the resolution which was passed in the House to de-seal these shops was not accepted by the commissioner and the matter went to the Supreme Court again.

He added that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had summoned the MCD commissioner including himself as the Minister of Urban Development to discuss the issue in a meeting.

"The mayor issued written instructions after the meeting. The House passed a proposal and gave directions. However, the commissioner is not complying," Bharadwaj said. PTI SJJ CK