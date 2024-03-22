AAP accuses Mumbai police of high-handedness during protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday accused the Mumbai police of high-handedness while they were protesting in the early hours against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advertisment

AAP’s Maharashtra president Preeti Sharma Menon said their workers were shoved and beaten and women were detained in the night. She alleged some of the workers were even punched.

“During the protest, several AAP members were hit and shoved by police officers. Our leader, Aslam Merchant, was punched in the nose by an inspector, resulting in severe bleeding. Furthermore, our members were shifted from police station to police station and finally dumped in Azad Maidan without adequate facilities, such as light, fans, chairs, or toilets,” she said.

Ten AAP leaders were detained at MRA Marg police station, she said, adding that all were later discharged by the court.

Advertisment

The ED arrested Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of AAP, in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from AAP. The party said Kejriwal "will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail".

Various constituents of the INDIA bloc condemned Kejriwal's arrest and claimed that the BJP is scared of the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and acting out of panic to create problems for the opposition. PTI PR NR NR