'Buy one, get one': AAP accuses UP govt of promoting liquor with 'free bottles'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of encouraging alcoholism by allegedly allowing a "one plus, one free" liquor scheme in the state.

There was no immediate response to the allegation from the BJP, which rules the state.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also wondered why no action had been taken against liquor shops reportedly offering free bottles of alcohol.

"We are seeing many videos on social media from across Uttar Pradesh where long queues are forming outside liquor shops. It's a conspiracy to make people alcoholics. I want to ask UP CM Yogi Adityanath why there has been no bulldozer action against these shops," Bharadwaj said.

The former Delhi minister asked if the scheme had the approval of the BJP's central leadership.

"Has CM Yogi started this 'one plus, one free' alcohol scheme after consulting the BJP leadership? If not, why is the central BJP leadership silent on this?" he asked.

The party attacked the UP government also in a post on X.

"A river of liquor is flowing in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. At liquor shops in Noida, a free bottle of alcohol is being given with each purchase. Do the BJP and Congress not see any scam or irregularity in this? Will the BJP central government order a CBI-ED investigation into this?" it posted.