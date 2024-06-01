AAP activist Deepinder Singh shot dead in Punjab's Ajnala

Amritsar: Two unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly shot dead an AAP activist and left four others injured, police said on Saturday.

The assailants fled from the spot at Lakhuwal village in Ajnala, police added.

The incident took place on Friday night when a group of people were sitting outside a house, Ajnala police station SHO Balbir Singh said, adding two bike-borne assailants came suddenly and opened indiscriminate fire on the gathering.

One person, who was later identified as Deepinder Singh alias Deepu, died in the firing, he said and added he had recently joined AAP.

Four others were injured in the incident, the police official said.

The SHO said investigations are going on to identify the accused, who fled from the spot after committing the crime.

Polling is underway on Saturday for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat in the seventh and final phase of parliamentary elections.