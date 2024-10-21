AAP alleges Centre failed to handle law and order in Delhi, BJP hits back

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the recent gang-related activities and shootings in different parts of the national capital, alleging that law and order was deteriorating in the city.

The BJP's central government has been unable to handle law and order in Delhi, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, claiming many active gangs in the city are targeting the city's residents.

Bharadwaj demanded the BJP to present a report card of the steps taken by its government at the Centre in the last 10 years to improve law and order in Delhi.

"If the BJP's Centre is not capable of handling law and order of Delhi city, how will it secure borders of the country," Bharadwaj questioned.

Delhi BJP president accused the AAP leader of trying to divert the attention of people from the "corruption" and failures of his party government in Delhi, ahead of Assembly polls in February.

"The Delhi Police has one of the best crime detection rates. In recent drug cases and other incidents, the police have arrested the culprits within 2-3 days, while no department under the AAP government has anything significant to showcase in terms of performance," he charged.

Bharadwaj referring to the killing of seven including migrant labourers in Kashmir on Sunday, alleged that the Centre has been unable to handle the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The BJP-led Centre has completely failed and exposed. Let alone Kashmir, they have not been able to handle law and order in Delhi even," he charged.

It is "unfortunate" that Bharadwaj is attempting to distract the public from "10 years of corruption and failures under the AAP government", by making comments about Kashmir where the national flag now flies at Lal Chowk after decades, Sachdeva said.

Bharadwaj also slammed the BJP for raising the issue of traffic jams in Delhi, claiming the Centre has done nothing to provide relief to the motorists and commuters in the city. PTI VIT HIG