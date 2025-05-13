AAP alleges inter-state smuggling of liquor between Goa and Haryana, demands probe

Panaji, May 13 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged inter-state smuggling of liquor involving Goa and Haryana in connivance with local Excise Department officials and demanded an investigation by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Liquor is being smuggled out of Goa and clandestinely imported from Haryana, causing loss of revenue to the state exchequer," AAP's Goa unit president Amit Palekar told reporters.

Alleging the involvement of the Goa Excise Department in the scam, Palekar demanded prompt investigation by CM Sawant, who heads the Excise ministry.

He claimed that at least one or two trucks carrying illegal liquor have been regularly intercepted at the borders of neighbouring Maharashtra or Karnataka.

"This means, trucks manage to pass the Goa border where the Excise Department has put up check posts," he said.

Palekar said that even though Excise Department inspectors are posted at every distillery, liquor is still produced illegally, which indicates the involvement of these inspectors in the scam. PTI RPS NSK