AAP alleges its campaign van vandalised by BJP 'goons', party hits back

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged one of its campaign vehicles was vandalised by BJP "goons" in the presence of police personnel in the New Delhi constituency, from where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the February 5 assembly polls.

The BJP rejected the charge, saying the AAP was indulging in "drama as it is losing" the polls.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said no complaint has been received in the matter so far, and urged the party to file a formal complaint "and we assure strict legal action".

At a press conference, AAP leader Jasmine Shah alleged the publicity van was vandalised near the Lady Hardinge Medical College by BJP "goons" in the presence of police personnel.

Playing a video of the purported incident, Shah said, "Two of the attackers, who were also involved in stone-pelting at Kejriwal's vehicle recently, are identified in this video. Their photos with Parvesh Verma (BJP candidate) and other leaders are available," he claimed.

AAP leaders also attacked the Election Commission over the issue, with party chief Kejriwal posting on X in Hindi, "The Ramayana says Kumbhakaran slept for six months and then woke up for the next six. The Election Commission perhaps seems never awake." Sharing a video on X that shows some people tearing down the wrappings around the publicity van and trying to break its windshield, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the Election Commission has its office in New Delhi, but it is unable to see or hear anything.

If the BJP wins it will "ruin" Delhi, he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor rejected the AAP's claim that his party was involved in any such attack.

"The entire party (AAP) has learnt the skill of lying and creating drama over the lie from their leader Kejriwal. I suspect that Kejriwal, who is also losing the New Delhi seat, may orchestrate a fake attack on himself on the last day of campaigning on Monday," he said.

From the New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal is pitted against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit in a triangular contest.

Responding to Kejriwal's post, DCP Mahla posted on his official X handle that no police control room call or complaint was received in the police station concerned.

"It is requested that a formal complaint may be lodged in Police station and we assure strict legal action," said the DCP.

Earlier the day, Kejriwal wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar alleging hooliganism and intimidation by the BJP workers, and seeking the deployment of special election observers in New Delhi.