AAP alleges LG office has cancelled Apr 26 mayoral polls

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the Lt Governor's office has "cancelled" the April 26 mayoral polls of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"The BJP got this election cancelled despite there being permission from Election Commission. The LG office has cancelled the polls saying he works on the advice of the chief minister. There have been previous instances where he has not followed the aid and advice of the chief minister," AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak claimed at a press conference.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG officer on the allegations.

Pathak said that the post of the mayor in the second term is reserved for councillor from reserved category.

"People of Dalit community are calling for this development. This shows that BJP is anti-Dalit. Even in 2019 when the Lok Sabha polls were on, mayors were elected," he said.

Asked whether the party will approach court in the matter, he responded, "We are discussing with lawyers on the matter and will see what happens. We have seen duch difficulties earlier also but we will ensure that mayor is elected." AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi alleged that BJP was stopping a person from Dalit community from becoming the mayor.

"The AAP had the number since Congress councillors were also supporting our candidate in the polls. Tomorrow' election was a formality where we just had to go and get our candidate elected for the mayoral post," he said.

The AAP has fielded Mahesh Khichi for the post of mayor and Ravinder Bhardwaj for deputy mayor of the MCD.

Khichi, who was also present at the press conference, said, "We were going to win the mayoral polls tomorrow. But BJP is going against the Constitution and they do not want a Dalit to become mayor. They do not want the election to happen." The people of Delhi are waiting for the May 25 to give a reply to BJP, he asserted.