AAP alleges names being deleted from Delhi voters' list; BJP counters with illegal immigrant claims

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged deletion of names from voters' list in Delhi at the instance of the ruling NDA, saying the BJP should not fan polarisation before the upcoming Assembly elections in the city.

Advertisment

Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated debate as the allegations sparked a sharp exchange of words between the AAP and BJP leaders, with Leader of the House and BJP President J P Nadda and Union minister Bhupender Yadav countering Singh's claims.

Nadda claimed the names of Bangladeshis and Rohigyas are being removed from the voters' list following the process laid down in the Constitution, as he asked the AAP if it was wining with their votes.

Singh claimed that BJP workers had submitted applications to delete the names of Hindu voters under false pretences of labelling them as "Rohingyas" and "Bangladeshi infiltrators".

Advertisment

"These people are not Bangladeshis or Rohingyas. They are our Purvanchali brothers who have lived in Delhi for decades. The BJP wants to manipulate voter lists, but the people of Delhi will ensure they lose their deposits in the elections," Singh said while participating in a discussion on "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of The Constitution of India".

He also demanded a high-level enquiry into how applications are being submitted to remove names (from voters' list).

"They (NDA) did the same scam in Maharashtra. They did the same scam in Haryana. They want to win elections through a scam. But this trick won't work in Delhi. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are here," Singh said.

Advertisment

Countering Nadda, Singh asked, "How Bangladeshi illegal immigrants through Tripura, Bengal and Assam reached Delhi after crossing Jharkhand, Bihar and UP? What were you doing? Tell names if you have chased out 10 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants in the last 10 years. Why do you do politics?" "If you do dirty politics here (in Delhi), if you do Hindu-Muslim, we have trained people in Delhi who will say 'school-hospital'. I want to tell you that don't try to show dictatorship in Delhi. Fight Delhi elections on the basis of issues," Singh said, attacking the BJP.

Sharing a clip from the parliamentary debate on X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "BJP President J P Nadda calling the Purvanchali brothers Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and infiltrators in Parliament today will prove very costly. Today he admitted in the House that the BJP is deleting the votes of the Purvanchal brothers of Delhi by calling them Rohingyas." The BJP will have to apologise to the Purvanchali brothers of Delhi, Kejriwal added.

In the Rajya Sabha, Singh also alleged that President Draupadi Murmu and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind were not invited for the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in the Ayodhya temple because they are from Dalit community.` "The RSS has completed 100 years. Why no Dalit, backward or tribal has been made RSS chief till date? You hate Dalits, backwards and tribals," Singh said.

Advertisment

He also alleged that the ruling party resorts to horse-trading to topple governments across states.

In his counter, Nadda said that a person under the Constitution has full right to object to the vote of any person with valid reason.

He also questioned whether the AAP relies on illegal immigrants for electoral support.

Advertisment

"Is the AAP winning elections with their votes," Nadda asked pointedly.

Union minister and BJP member Bhupender Yadav said the Election Commission works as a quasi judicial body and sub judice matters cannot be mentioned here and whatever Singh said beyond the subject should be expunged from the record.

While the AAP is looking for a third consecutive term, the upcoming Delhi polls slated for February will serve as a critical test for its model of governance, whereas the BJP is looking to make a comeback to the capital after 25 years. PTI PRS KKS MHS ARI