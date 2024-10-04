AAP alleges 'planned conspiracy' after SC questions LG's 'interference' in MCD committee poll

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that Lt Governor VK saxena is "working under a planned conspiracy" against the Delhi government after the Supreme Court questioned his "tearing hurry" in holding the election for the last member of MCD's Standing Committee. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI Videos that the powers exercised by the LG to hold the Standing Committee election at 10 pm on September 27 after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had postponed were wrong.

"What the LG has done is a very shameful act. The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years, but then the people decided that now they wanted to see AAP in the civic body. But the BJP is trying to get power by all means, and for that, the LG himself is in the ground," Bharadwaj said. "Such a hurry shows that the LG is working under a planned conspiracy which does not suit a constitutional office," the minister added. Bharadwaj further said that someone else would have resigned from the LG post by now.

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the LG's interference in the poll to elect the last member of the 18-member panel and asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena not to hold an election for the post of chairman.

"We will view it seriously if you hold an election for the MCD Standing Committee chairman," the bench told the advocate appearing for the LG's office.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan further said, "Democracy will be in danger if you start using executive powers under Section 487 of the DMC Act. How can you interdict the electoral process?" the bench asked the LG's office.

On September 26, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi postponed the election till October 5, following disruption over the frisking of councillors.

However, Saxena overturned the decision and directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to hold the election on September 27.

The election was held and the BJP won the seat, giving it 10 members in the standing committee. The ruling AAP has eight members in the panel.

This gives the BJP more say in approving proposals sent to the panel, the highest decision-making body of the municipal corporation. Policy proposals involving an expenditure of Rs 5 crore and above require the standing committee's approval.

In December 2022, the AAP defeated the BJP in the civic elections, winning 134 wards out of 250 and ending the saffron party's 15-year run at the helm of the MCD. The BJP won 104 seats, and the Congress finished a distant third with nine. PTI MHS MHS SKY SKY