AAP announces list of new office-bearers for Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) With Lok Sabha elections less than a year away, the Aam Aadmi Party Friday released a list of new office-bearers for 63 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Delhi and tasked them with making people aware about the party's work.

The party had recently announced a list of 14 district presidents and 70 secretaries. Speaking to PTI, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State Convener Gopal Rai said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be fought in accordance with the decision taken at the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA alliance on August 31 and September 1.

Referring to the fresh list of office-bearers, Rai said, "This is a routine exercise of building the organisation that is undertaken after every election. This was done after the MCD polls as well." "We have appointed new people in place of some of the people who had become inactive while there are some who have been repeated. These people are involved in working on the ground," he added. Asked if this move has anything to do with the Lok Sabha polls, Rai said that "the polls will be fought with the INDIA alliance and on what is decided in the meeting in Mumbai".

A statement from AAP quoted him as saying that the people mentioned in the new list would work to strengthen the party in their respective areas. The new office-bearers will make people aware of the work undertaken by the party in different areas, the statement added. AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said the in-charges have to be ready for all kinds of challenges.

"Along with strengthening the party organisation, these office bearers will make a big contribution in taking the cause of national interest of Aam Aadmi Party to every nook and corner of Delhi," the statement quoted Pathak as saying.

"The BJP-led Centre government might have taken away the powers of the Kejriwal government by enacting a law, however, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured the people of Delhi that he will not let any work of Delhiites stop," he added. PTI SLB RPA