AAP announces new team in Goa, Palekar continues as state chief

Panaji, Sep 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced a new team of office-bearers in Goa with a working president for each of the two districts.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had dissolved its state unit in May, almost a year after the assembly elections in which it won only two seats.

While Amit Palekar continues as the state unit president, Valmiki Naik was appointed as Working President for North Goa and Gerson Gomes as Working President in South Goa.

Former Congress leader Pratima Coutinho, who had joined the AAP ahead of the assembly polls, has been made the state Vice President along with Sandesh Telekar Desai, Siddesh Bhagat, Sunil Signapurkar and Roque Mascarenhas.

Surel Tilve is the new State General Secretary while Francis Coelho is the State General Secretary in-charge of campaign and communications.

Siddesh Bhagat is state chief spokesman while the state women's wing is headed by Sushma Janu Gawde in North Goa and Patricia Fernandes in South Goa.

Anil Gaonkar is ST wing state president, Uprendra Gaonkar is OBC wing head, and Hanzel Fernandes has been appointed as State President for Minority wing with Sarfaraz Ankalgi as his deputy. PTI RPS KRK