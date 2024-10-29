AAP announces Rs 60 cr Diwali bonus package for MCD employees

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday announced a Diwali bonus fund of over Rs 60 crore for civic body employees.

Advertisment

Announcing the decision, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "As per the vision of Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to supporting MCD employees and ensuring their hard work is acknowledged. This Diwali bonus is a gesture of our gratitude for their dedication and service to the citizens of Delhi." Ahead of the festival, the Delhi government has released a total fund of Rs 60.51 crore for the purpose, read a statement from the mayor's office.

The non-productivity Linked Bonus (NPLB) for the fiscal year 2023-24 is open to all Group C employees and Group B non-gazetted employees, with eligibility extended to regular employees who have completed a minimum qualifying service of six months, the statement said.

Eligible employees are entitled to a bonus of Rs 6,908 on a pro-rata basis, it said.

Advertisment

Additionally, daily wage employees who have worked for at least 240 days across the last three financial years are eligible for a bonus of Rs 1,108.

To ensure seamless distribution, the MCD has introduced a customised Bonus Disbursal Application designed to streamline the process, according to the release.

This application directly credits the bonus amount to employees' bank accounts, reducing delays and minimising the need for manual intervention by the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), it said.

Advertisment

For instances where the Bonus Application can not be utilised, physical bills will be prepared by the DDO, who will then facilitate the disbursement, it added. PTI SJJ RPA