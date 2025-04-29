AAP appoints Ankush Narang Leader of Opposition in MCD

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Ranjeet Nagar councillor Ankush Narang the Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

In a letter to the MCD Secretary on Tuesday, AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote, "I am pleased to inform you that Ankush Narang, Municipal Councillor from Ward No 87 (Ranjeet Nagar), has been chosen to be appointed as Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi." The development comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to the helm of the civic body, with its candidate Raja Iqbal Singh elected mayor.

According to the results for the mayoral polls announced on April 25, Singh defeated Congress nominee Mandeep Singh by a margin of 125 votes. AAP boycotted the election.

The BJP at present holds 117 seats in the 250-member civic body, up from 104 in 2022.

AAP's tally has declined to 113 from 134, while the Congress has eight councillors. PTI MHS MHS VN VN