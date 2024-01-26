Advertisment
AAP appoints social media coordinator, secretaries for Delhi ahead of LS polls

NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday appointed it state social media coordinator and 28 district social media secretaries for Delhi, in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ritik Gupta has been appointed as the state social media coordinator, the party said in its X post announcing the office-bearers.

"The Party hereby announces the following office bearers for the state of Delhi. Congratulations to all," the party said in a post on X.

The AAP has been appointing office-bearers in various capacities in the run-up to the high octane polls. PTI SLB RPA

