AAP appoints Valmiki Naik as Goa unit president

Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) In a significant shakeup of its Goa leadership, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday appointed senior leader Valmiki Naik as the president of the party's state unit.

The party had removed Amit Palekar from the state president's post following the party's dismal performance in the Zilla Panchayat (ZPs) elections last month.

AAP Goa in-charge Atishi announced the appointment of Naik, who earlier served as the working president of the North Goa unit.

The party has appointed Gerson Gomes as the state working president from his earlier post as South Goa working president.

Apart from this, Prashant Naik has been appointed as state organisation secretary and Sandesh Telekar Desai as state senior vice president.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Valmiki Naik on his new assignment.

"Goa wants clean politics, jobs for youth, and an end to corruption and gundaraj. The people are looking to you for real change," he wrote in a post on X.

AAP has two MLAs in the Goa legislative assembly and won one seat in the recently held Zilla Panchayat election. PTI RPS ARU