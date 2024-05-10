AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party has asked its Delhi MLAs, councillors and workers to reach Tihar to "welcome" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his release from jail on interim bail, party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita has left her residence for Tihar to receive her husband.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has asked Delhi MLAs, councillors and workers to reach Tihar Jail to welcome Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will soon be released," Rai told PTI.

Security has been beefed up outside the Tihar Prison complex here in anticipation of a huge gathering for Kejriwal's release from judicial custody on interim bail.

Imposing a raft of bail conditions on the embattled AAP leader, the apex court said Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat during the tenure of his interim bail. It asked Kejriwal to not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period. PTI SLB BUN SLB NSD NSD