AAP associating Sikhs with infiltrators for vote-bank politics: Ravneet Singh Bittu

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of maligning the Sikh community by associating them with infiltrators.

According to Bittu, Sikh Gurus fought against the Mughal invaders to safeguard the dignity of women and attained martyrdom, however, AAP national spokesperson and MLA Rituraj Jha has accused them of being close to infiltrators.

“This is a vote bank politics. Sikhs are equated with Mughals again and again. They are targeting a particular vote-bank,” Bittu said while talking to media persons.

Bittu referred to a recent remark made by AAP MLA Rituraj Jha in which the latter reportedly said that Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators are Union Minister Hardeep Puri’s relatives.

Jha, the outgoing Kirari MLA, was recently at the centre of a controversy following a heated exchange with BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala. The BJP leaders alleged Jha made the comment against Puri during a TV show.

The Sikh community is one of the bravest and has always worked to drive out anti-national infiltrators, Singh and Bakshi said in their joint statement.

"Calling Puri, a respected figure of the Sikh community, a relative of infiltrators is an insult to every Sikh. He is a distinguished personality who has enhanced India's prestige through his work as a diplomat and recognised as an honest and dedicated minister of the Indian government," they said.

Bittu said he visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib with RP Singh, the national spokesperson of the party, and prayed for strength to fight against AAP leaders. Bittu said they went to the gurudwara to get blessings so that he could face "wicked leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party.” He added that until Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal do not apologise, Sikhs of Delhi will oppose and question both of them at every front. PTI JP JP MNK MNK