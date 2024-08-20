AAP attacks BJP over lateral entry issue, accuses it of being 'anti-Constitution'

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) AAP hit out at the BJP on Tuesday over the lateral entry issue, accusing it of being "anti-Constitution".

The Centre on Tuesday asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to withdraw the latest advertisement for recruitment through lateral entry, amid a row over reservation in the advertised posts.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Jasmine Shah alleged the BJP wants to end reservation in appointment of IAS officers.

"The entire country knows that the BJP is the only (party) that is anti-Constitution and anti-reservation. They want to end reservation in IAS officer appointments. At the time of the Lok Sabha polls, they had given the slogan '400 paar' but people understood their intentions and restricted them to 240 seats," he alleged.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh wrote to UPSC Chairman Preeti Sudan and asked her to cancel the advertisement so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services.

The UPSC had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.

The decision had ignited criticism from opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the quota rights of OBCs, SCs and STs. PTI SLB SLB MNK MNK