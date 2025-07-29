AAP attacks Delhi government over waterlogging in capital

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The AAP slammed the BJP government in Delhi over waterlogging in the city on Tuesday, sarcastically calling it a "marvel" of the four-engine model.

From the Zakhira underpass to Connaught Place, from Safdarjung Hospital to LNJP Hospital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders shared videos of waterlogged locations across the national capital to question the BJP dispensation over the state of affairs.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the charges.

After heavy rains battered Delhi on Tuesday, visuals from various parts of the city showed long lines of vehicles stuck on waterlogged roads.

Former chief minister Atishi posed questions to her successor, Rekha Gupta, and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Singh Verma over the waterlogged streets.

Sharing a video of vehicles moving through the waterlogged Outer Circle of Connaught Place, she said in a post in Hindi on X: "The streets of Delhi's Connaught Place have turned into ponds. 10 minutes of rain and this is Delhi's condition. This is the marvel of the BJP's 4-engine government. Where is PWD Minister @p_sahibsingh ji? What is Chief Minister @gupta_rekha ji doing?" Atishi shared another video on X, in which people were seen walking through knee-deep water on the premises of the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital.

Accompanying the video, her post in Hindi said: "Water, water everywhere in Delhi government's LNJP Hospital. 10 minutes of rain and this is Delhi's condition." AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the lieutenant governor (LG) over a wall-collapse incident near the Raj Niwas that left a mother-son duo dead.

"Two dead, several injured -- Delhi remembers how, until a few months ago, LG sahab used to go to every corner of Delhi to find faults in the government, making videos, tweeting, writing letters. Today, a wall collapsed in front of his Raj Bhavan, two people died, many are injured. But LG sahab has not even gone to meet them yet. No tweet, no photo, no letter. Has the concern for Delhi ended now?" he asked in a post in Hindi on X.

Bharadwaj shared a video of an inundated ITO and said, "This is Delhi's ITO. On July 9, LG sahab and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had come here to inspect the work to clear waterlogging, congratulating each other for the good work. Today, with waterlogging again, please accept my congratulations as well." He also shared a video of the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, where people were seen wading their way through knee-deep water.

"The prestigious hospital of the central government in Delhi -- RML Hospital. The government has been at the Centre for 11 years, the entire area belongs to the Centre. Need more time? What will you say now?" he asked.

Attacking the city government over waterlogging, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia told a press conference, "Within four months of their rule, the BJP government has made people cry from private schools fees, electricity bills to waterlogging. How will cleaning be done when you will do corruption in the cleaning equipment and salary of sweepers?" AAP MLA Punardeep Singh Sawhney shared a video of north delhi's Civil Lines area, where both lanes of a road stretch were flooded.

"Delhi's Chief Minister @gupta_rekha ji and the LG's house are a 5-minute walk from here, perhaps they like a Venice-like view, which is why arrangements have been made for rainwater to keep pooling here. Heartfelt thanks to Rekha Gupta ji for turning my constituency into a Venice-like lake!" Sawhney said in a post in Hindi on X.

The AAP shared a video on X of a man lugging his motorcycle through a waterogged Zakhira underpass.

"PWD Minister @p_sahibsingh ji, you were saying that your government has made proper arrangements to deal with waterlogging, so what is this?" the party asked in a post in Hindi.

When the AAP was in power, the BJP often slammed it over waterlogging and accused it of failing to de-silt drains. PTI SLB MHS RC