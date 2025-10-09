AAP backs protesting MTS workers; MCD mayor assures action on workers' demand for equal pay

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Thursday joined more than 5,000 striking Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) employees protesting outside the Civic Centre here, demanding equal pay for equal work, even as MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh assured that the issue is under consideration and a “concrete solution” will be reached soon.

The strike, which entered its 11th day on Thursday, involves MTS employees, including Domestic Breeding Checkers who perform crucial tasks in sanitation and prevention of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, an official statement of AAP said.

The workers have alleged wage disparity despite performing duties equivalent to the regular staff.

Extending support to the protesting workers, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of ignoring even the Supreme Court’s ruling on equal pay for equal work.

“Even the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of equal pay, yet the BJP shamelessly refuses to comply. These employees served Delhi during Covid, risking their lives, but today their voices are being ignored,” he said.

Singh also alleged that the “four engines of the BJP government have completely broken down”, referring to the Centre, the Lieutenant Governor, the Delhi government, and the MCD.

“Only struggle and protest can fix a system crippled by the BJP’s neglect,” he added.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh asserted that the civic body wants to resolve the issue amicably.

"There should be proper dialogue so that both officials and workers can find a common ground. We will try to do as much as possible, and the issue will be resolved soon,” he told PTI.

MCD’s Leader of Opposition, Ankush Narang and AAP co-incharge Praveen Kumar joined the protest, accusing civic leadership of indifference.

"It’s been 11 days of strike, yet neither the mayor nor the Standing Committee chairperson has met the workers,” Narang said.

In a statement, the MCD said the Standing Committee meeting, chaired by Satya Sharma, discussed the employees’ pending demands.

“The MCD stands with these employees, and all legitimate demands are being seriously considered. Their contribution in preventing diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya is invaluable. A positive approach has been adopted, and a concrete solution will be reached soon,” the statement said.

AAP MLAs Kuldeep Kumar, Vishesh Ravi, and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, along with MCD co-incharge Praveen Kumar, Preeti Dogra, and several councillors, also joined the protest. PTI MHS NSM RHL