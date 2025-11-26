AAP belongs to people: Kejriwal on AAP foundation day

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party's achievements over 13 years is rooted in public trust and the hard work of its volunteers, national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on the party's foundation day on Wednesday.

The party was formed on November 26, 2012. To mark the occasion, AAP posted a video on X tracing its journey from forming its first government in Delhi to receiving national party status. The clip also referred to the arrest of senior party leaders, including Kejriwal.

In his post on the occasion, the former Delhi chief minister and party founder extended heartfelt greetings to supporters and volunteers and said, "This party does not belong to leaders; it belongs to the people." "From village squares to city streets, our volunteers have worked day and night to ignite the flame of change. Whatever achievements we see today are the result of the people's trust and the dedication of our volunteers," the AAP supremo posted on X.

He said the party promises "that this journey of truth, honesty, and service to the nation will move forward with even greater strength." The party echoed his sentiment. "Aam Aadmi Party is a commitment -- a commitment to eliminate corruption from the country a commitment to sweep away the filth from the nation's politics," it said in its X post in Hindi.

Stressing that November 26 marks "13 proud years" since the formation of the party, AAP said it has given the country an "exemplary model of education, healthcare, and politics of work".

"This model is being appreciated not only across India but around the world as well," it added.

AAP was founded by Kejriwal and others after the 2011 anti-corruption movement. It currently governs in Punjab and was granted national party status by the Election Commission in 2023. The party's election symbol is a broom. It had earlier held power in Delhi for two consecutive terms.

The celebrations this year were muted as compared to previous years when the party was in power in Delhi. In earlier years, Kejriwal would take part in celebrations and address party workers. This time, however, he did not do so.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj hosted an event at the party office to celebrate the occasion.