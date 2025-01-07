AAP, BJP, Congress exude confidence about Delhi polls victory

New Delhi: Leaders of the three principal contenders for the Delhi Assembly exuded confidence about winning next month's polls, the dates for which were announced on Tuesday.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assmebly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said, "I appeal to the people to participate in large numbers in this festival of democracy. Your single vote can play a crucial role in solving the issues you face."

Lamba is the Congress candidate against Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji seat.

The BJP's North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia also expressed confidence about his party's victory.

"We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, BJP workers are determined and ready to fight the elections. We are preparing to wash away the stain of all these years," he said.

The BJP MP was referring to Modi's January 5 rally in Rohini during which he had hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which he again attacked with the "aapda (disaster)" jibe, and said, "Only one voice is reverberating in Delhi -- 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (will not tolerate disaster, will bring change)'."

Slamming the Delhi government, Chandolia asserted that it would be held accountable for its performance during the past decade.

"The Delhi government will have to answer for what it has done in the past 10 years," he said.

He also said AAP leaders' recent announcements were a result of their realisation that they had not done enough. "The residents of Delhi are demanding answers for the false promises they made."

He also hit out at former chief minister Kejriwal, highlighting recent controversies surrounding his leadership.

"We are committed to these elections. The BJP will form the government here and our chief minister will be appointed," the MP said.

Meanwhile, AAP supremo Kejriwal said the Delhi polls would will be a contest between the "politics of work and politics of abuse" and asserted that his party would form the government in the national capital.

"This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," Kejriwal said in a post on X.