AAP-BJP continue trading barbs as MCD takes action against officials day after building collapse

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Locals in Mustafabad on Sunday performed the last rites of the 11 victims in the Mustafabad building collapse incident as the MCD cracked the whip against erring officers, a day after the tragic incident.

The AAP-BJP blame game continued as the menace of illegal constructions in densely populated areas of the city, was exposed by the building collapse early morning on Saturday that claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to the families on Sunday afternoon following which their bodies were buried at New Mustafabad graveyard.

The victims included Tehseen (60) and his six family members including three children.

Danish, a local of the area, told PTI , "It's a very sad atmosphere in the area. We are still very disturbed by the incident. We knew most of them and now they are no more. Most of the people from Tehseen's family are dead. It is very unfortunate." Many people attended the last rites of the deceased and extended their support to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, authorities are trying to clear the remaining debris from the collapse and also checking if any other buildings have been damaged.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched a crackdown on illegal high-rise constructions in unauthorised colonies and took strict disciplinary action against erring engineers.

Officials of the civic body said that a junior engineer, who was posted in the area between March 2019 and August 2021 and had faced multiple disciplinary proceedings earlier, was "removed" from service.

Action has also been taken against three more officials who have either been dismissed or compulsorily retired. Another junior engineer, posted in the area since November 28, 2024, has been transferred to another department to enable a fair probe, they said.

A show-cause notice has also been served to him, they added.

The civic body said that it will demolish the adjoining property at 17, D1 Street, D-Block -- which had already been marked for demolition on March 25 -- at the earliest to avoid further risks.

The collapsed structure -- located at D-26, Gali No. 1, Shakti Vihar -- was part of an unauthorised colony where several buildings have reportedly been raised up to five and six floors, in violation of safety norms.

The MCD has also begun a survey to identify and seal similarly dangerous structures in the area. So far, 15 properties have been identified for action.

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar earlier the day Sunday demanded that the BJP government provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 5 lakh to the injured.

Kumar is from the Aam Aadmi Party accused "BJP-backed officials" in the MCD of delaying action and shifting the blame in the building collapse.

"It's time to stop playing the blame game and take responsibility. The civic body must act now to ensure justice for the victims," he added.

The mayor also said that he has sent a letter to the MCD commissioner, urging strict action against any official found guilty of negligence.

The BJP demanded the MCD to set up a "Dangerous Buildings Department" in all areas and declare the buildings with fifth and sixth floors as dangerous and impose ban on their sale registration.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated that statements by opposition AAP leaders regarding the incident in Mustafabad are nothing but "crocodile tears".

According to MCD regulations on buildings, only ground plus three-floor constructions are permitted in Delhi.

However, in several areas across the city, construction of four floors is common, and in nearly three-quarters of the buildings, fifth and sixth floors have also been added, he claimed.

Between 2015 and 2025, illegal construction flourished under the "protection of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and councilors", he charged.