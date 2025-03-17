AAP, BJP councillors create ruckus in MCD House

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A ruckus broke out soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings began on Monday, with both AAP and BJP councillors chanting slogans and climbing onto tables.

The General House meeting started late. The BJP members were immediately on their feet demanding a vote, claiming that AAP no longer enjoyed a majority in the House.

Councillors tore agenda papers, climbed onto tables and chanted slogans. While the BJP members demanded a vote, the AAP councillors accused the BJP of "murdering" the Constitution.

The members were seen waving torn documents and shouting slogans, disrupting the proceedings of the House. Amid the chaos, the House was adjourned.