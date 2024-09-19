AAP, BJP field candidates for MCD standing committee elections on September 26

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded their candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee election, scheduled for September 26.
The ruling AAP has nominated Nirmala Kumari, a councillor from Ward 112 of Sainik Enclave in South West Delhi. The opposition BJP has fielded Sunder Singh, a councillor from Ward 158 of Bhati in South Delhi.
Both candidates on Thursday filed their nominations with the Municipal Secretary for the one vacant seat on the standing committee. The vacancy was created following the resignation of BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was elected as a Member of Parliament during the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Voting will take place on September 26 in the General House Meeting of the MCD to fill the vacancy.
The standing committee, which has 18 members, recently saw the election of 12 members from ward committee elections at the zonal level. Seven of these newly elected members are BJP councillors, securing the party's dominance in the standing committee.
The remaining six members are elected from the MCD House. Last year, the standing committee election results were evenly split between the BJP and AAP, with both parties winning three seats each.